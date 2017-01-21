CPI-M leaders march to SP's office after getting bail

Three senior CPI-M leaders and a number of party workers arrested for staging protest at the venue of the Bengal Global Business Summit on Friday were released on bail on Saturday by a court after which they and their supporters marched to the office of SP South 24 Parganas here.

Senior CPI-M leaders Sujan Chakrabarty, Kanti Ganguly, Manab Mukherjee and 112 party workers were produced before a Alipore court which released them on bail.

Soon after their release, the leaders and party workers under the leadership of Ganguly and Chakrabarty marched to the office of Superintendent of Police of South 24-Parganas Sunil Kumar Choudhary.

Several hundred CPI-M activists blocked roads around the Alipore Court area.

Blockades by the CPI-M activists on the Bakers Road, Belvedere Road and area around Alipore court resulted in huge traffic jams.

"There are no untoward incidents though a few CPI-M activists tried blocking roads near the Alipore Court. Our officers handled the situation well," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The Police on Friday had arrested 135 CPI-M activists among whom 23 were released on bail, he said.

Meanwhile, protesting an alleged attack by CPI-M workers on party leader and Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay's convoy, TMC activists rallied from Kolkata Municipal Corporation office till Dorina Crossing this afternoon.

Chattopadhyay's convoy was allegedly attacked by CPI-M activists when he was coming out of the Milan Mela ground attending the Bengal Global Business Summit.