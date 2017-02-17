Cowardly attacks can't deter me, says Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday attacked the opposition parties in Maharashtra after some unidentified people broke the looking glass of his vehicle, and vowed that nothing can deter him by the "cowardly attack".



"I will not be deterred by the cowardly attack on me...shows desperation of our losing opponents," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari tweeted.



The BJP leader's remarks came after few people in Mumbai broke the side looking glasses of his vehicle threatening him to stop campaigning for the BMC polls later this year.



Soon after the incident, the BJP leader took to twitter and wrote: "Few people broke the right side mirror of my vehicle and threatened me to stop campaigning in Mumbai or elsde they shall break my jaw."



In another tweet, Tiwari, who also represents northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency, shared the picture of the threat letter, which read, "Manoj Tiwari, Mumbai me prachar band karo warna abhi shisha toda hai...aage muh bhi todenge (Manoj Tiwari, stop campaigning in Mumbai or else we shall broke your mouth instead of the mirror). You know us."



The Delhi BJP has condemned the attack on its President.