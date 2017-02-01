Court to deliver verdict on nursery admissions on Feb 27

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it will pronounce its order on nursery admission in the national capital on February 27.



According to reports, after listening to all arguments, the High Court reserved its order on the matter.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had on Thursday approached the court, challenging a single-judge order that stayed its nursery admissions notification compelling 298 private schools, built on public land, to adopt only neighbourhood criteria.



The Delhi government contended that the single judge was wrong and erroneous and sought setting aside of the February 14 order.



The notification issued by the Department of Education of Delhi government had accorded priority to students living within a radius of one km from the school concerned.



However, two school bodies -- the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools and Forum for Promotion of Quality Educ ation along with a few parents to filed petitions challenging the guidelines.



There are 1,400 private unaided schools in the capital, of which 298 are built on land allotted by the DDA.