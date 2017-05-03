Court to consider chargesheet against Himachal CM on May 6

A court here on Wednesday fixed for May 6 the consideration of a chargesheet against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and others in a disproportionate assets case.



The court of Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal is hearing the case, in which Life Insurance Corporation agent Anand Chauhan, his associate Chunni Lal, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Lawan Kumar Roach, Vakamullah Chandrashekhara and Ram Prakash Bhatia have also been chargesheeted.



The CBI had booked all the accused on the charge of abetment to crime and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The CBI had registered the case on September 23, 2015, after a preliminary inquiry found that Virbhadra Singh, during his term as the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2012, allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs 6.03 crore, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

