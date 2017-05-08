Court summons Himachal CM Virbhadra, others in DA case

A court here on Monday issued summons for May 22 to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and seven others in a disproportionate assets case.



Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal issued the summons after considering the chargesheet filed in the case under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.



Life Insurance Corp agent Anand Chauhan, his associate Chunni Lal, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Lawan Kumar Roach, Vakamullah Chandrashekhara and Ram Prakash Bhatia are the other accused and summoned in the case.



The CBI had booked the accused on charges of abetment to crime and forgery on September 23, 2015, after a preliminary inquiry found that Virbhadra Singh, as the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2012, allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs 10 crore, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

