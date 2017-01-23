Court reserves order on plea for FIR against Kejriwal

A court here on Monday reserved its order on a plea for filing of an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his brother-in-law and two others over alleged irregularities in grant of contracts for building roads and laying of sewer lines in the city.



Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra said he will pronounce his order on the plea on February 2.



The court was hearing a criminal complaint filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) Rahul Sharma.



Sharma sought registration of FIR against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, proprietor of a construction company and an officer of the Public Works Department (PWD) under various sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.



Sharma's counsel Kislay Pandey told the court that they cheated the government and defrauded the government treasury to the tune of over 10 crore rupees in criminal connivance with P.K. Kathuria, who was posted then as an Executive Engineer in Delhi PWD.



He alleged that Bansal, who is proprietor of Renu Construction, operated through several dummy firms to obtain government contracts to build and improve roads and sewer lines in connivance with officials of the PWD.



He further alleged that the work never got executed, whereas all the payments were cleared under the pressure of Kejriwal.