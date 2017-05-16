Court orders preservation of South Delhi municipal ward's EVM

A court here has directed the Election Commission to preserve an EVM as well as video-footage of a municipal ward in South Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional District Judge Sandeep Yadav's order came on Monday while hearing a plea filed by Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Shakun who has alleged tampering of the EVM and the lock of the gate where the machine were kept was found broken.

Shakun's counsel Vishnu Langawat also told the court that the counting in the Pul Prahladpur ward also began late.



The court issued notice to Delhi state Election Commission, its officials and candidates asking them to file reply till May 25.