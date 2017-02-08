A special court on Wednesday fixed February 27 for consideration of charge sheet against LIC agent Anand Chauhan in a money laundering case allegedly involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

"Advocate for the accused seeks one more adjournment for scrutinising the documents. Request allowed. Put up the matter for February 27," Special Judge Virender Kr Goyal said.

The court had on September 7 last year taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Chauhan, while asking the Enforcement Directorate to provide him a copy of the final report and other documents.

The charge sheet was filed for offences under sections 3 (money-laundering) and 4 (punishment for the offence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Act.