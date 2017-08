A court here on Wednesday extended till August 3 the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested on charges of money laundering.



Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit allowed the agency to quiz Shah for a day more.



Shah was presented before the court on the expiry of his seven-day custody.



He was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005.