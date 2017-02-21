Cottage Crafts Mela showcases exclusive hand-crafted items

From the pashmina shawls of Kashmir to the bagh print sarees of Madhya Pradesh, the ongoing "Cottage Crafts Mela" by Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCIC) brings together a wide range of hand crafted items.



With around 30 stalls, the event is an endeavour to promote the exclusive Indian handicrafts, handlooms and the spirit of craftmanship.



Paramjit Bernard from Mool Creation, who makes customised jewellery pieces from left-out fabrics said: "It is a good platform to promote the rural handicrafts and budding artists. This is my first time at an event promoted by CCIC."



Not just jewellery or sarees, there are Pattachitra painted cards, diaries and fridge-magnets, ceramic made coffee mugs and jars as well as an array of products like pottery, stonecraft, papier mache, furniture, carpets and many more



Being held at the Shilpi Haat, Rajiv Gandhi Handi Craft Bhawan at Baba Kharag Singh Marg in the national capital the event will conclude February 28.