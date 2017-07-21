With the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Haryana completing 1000 in office, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said corruption free, transparent and accountable governance is his government's biggest achievement so far.

Addressing a Press conference along with his ministers, the CM said most of promises made by the BJP has been fulfilled or are being fulfilled.

"We had made commitment for transparent, corruption free government accountable to the poor and the deprived. We are fulfilling that," Khattar said. He said his government has employed information technology (IT) based systems to root out corruption and bring a qualitative change in the system.

When asked to list the top three achievements of his government, the CM said transparent recruitments, online transfer policy and allocating development works in all Assembly constituencies without any prejudice, are among the key achievements of his government in 1000 days.

The CM listed e-registration of properties, computerisation of land records and mutations, online transfer policy for teachers, direct transfer of social security pensions direct benefit transfer and online public distribution system as some of the initiatives which underline his government's commitment for a transparent system.

"Nearly 40,000 teachers were transferred with the online system and most of them got one of the first three stations of their choice. We have given appointment to 4,500 police constables and none of them got the job with recommendations which used to be the case earlier when region, caste and recommendations used to matter in such cases," Khattar said.

"Initially our own people were not happy with the system we have adopted. But now even they say it's a good system," he added.

The CM said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (save and educate the girl child) campaign in the state has helped the improving the gender ratio - from 850 females per 1000 male to 950 females per 1000 males.

On reforms in the power sector, the CM said there has been behavioral changes in payment of power bills following his appeal to the people for paying their due bills in order to get uninterrupted power supply.

He said his government's biggest challenge it so generate employment and improve the quality of the education.