Controversy hit Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay 

Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay is in the centre of a controversy. Dinesh Dhanai, a cabinet minister of Harish Rawat government and who contested as independent candidate from Tehri Assembly seat, alleged that Upadhyay asked his party workers to support BJP candidate from his seat.

The allegation of Congress working for creating Modi wave in Tehri has badly rattled the Uttarakhand Congress chief. Kishore Upadhyay had to issue a clarification on Thursday claiming, “Don’t work for BJP win, I live-die for Congress.”

Dinesh Dhanai is considered close to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. The whole controversy has hit the state Congress chief in some way. That too at a time when Upadhyay is not confident of winning the Sehaspur Assembly seat- from where he contested as official Congress candidate and faces stiff competition from a BJP and a Congress rebel .

The action of the Uttarakhand Congress also indicates this as so far over four dozen party workers have been expelled so far for their involvement in anti-party activity in Sehaspur seat. No such action has been taken in any other Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand- where other contesting candidates had faced similar situations.

Dinesh Dhanai alleged, “Kishore Upadhyay asked Congress workers to work for ensuring win for BJP candidate win in Tehri. The Congress high command should conduct an inquiry in the episode.”