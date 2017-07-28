Construction of 'Kargil War' memorial at Mandi hangs in balance

Much to the anguish of the land of war heros, the apathy of the state government has led to the inordinate delay in the construction of the Kargil War memorial in Mandi district, that still hangs in the balance.

The construction of the same at Mandi town has hit a stumbling block owing to the inordinate hold-up in the absence of funds having not been allocated for the same.

Even 18 years after the Kargil war and the recent Kargil Divas celebration on July 26, the already existing park, built in the memory of Kargil Martyrs at Seri Maidan in Mandi is lying forgotten.

Crying for attention in want of repair, the park facing utter neglect is left with deteriorating landscaping, dysfunctional focus lights and a redundant water fountain.

The construction of the Kargil park had come up post Kargil war as a thought by the then state government as there were 12 martyrs from Mandi district alone. The objective of a war memorial was aimed to honour the martyrs who laid down their life for the country.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda had two years ago much to the delight of the family of martyrs and ex-servicemen announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a war memorial at Mandi however, it has not seen the light of day.

Mandi district Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kadam said, “We had already a few months ago, sent an estimate report to the state government to the tune of Rs 42 lakh for the construction of a war memorial and also for the renovation of the existing Kargil Park.”