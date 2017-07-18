It looked like a trick copied from a Bollywood flick. A conman ran away with a bag containing Rs. 42 lakh from a bank ATM in Haridwar on Tuesday after playing a trick with the cash-loading staff.

The trick was simple: He scattered currency notes inside the ATM cabin and informed the cash-loading staff about the notes lying inside. The staff got busy with collecting the scattered currency when he disappeared with a cash bag containing Rs. 42 lakh. The incident took place at the ICICI bank ATM located at Aryanagar.

Haridwar’s Superintendent of Police (City) Mamta Vorha said, “We have started investigations and are scanning the CCTV camera footage.”

The incident has exposed the security lapse as only one person was entrusted with the job of refilling cash in the ATM. The initial investigation indicates that three-four persons may be involved in the crime.