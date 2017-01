Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters went on the rampage at the party headquarters here after the names of 63 poll candidates were announced on Sunday.



They were angry at the distribution of poll tickets.



The workers threw chairs, broke furniture, tore off posters and raised slogans against Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Kishore Upadhyaya and Chief Minister Harish Rawat.



