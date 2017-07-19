Congress workers, traders hold GST protest

A large number of Congress workers, traders and citizens held a demonstration from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House on Tuesday to protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime by the BJP government at the Centre.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, "Faulty implementation of GST has not only adversely affected the business of small and medium-level traders and the common people, but has also created large-scale unemployment. It has equally pushed up prices of essential commodities."

Various traders’ associations also participated in the gherao of Parliament House.

Addressing Congress workers, Maken said the BJP-led Union government has implemented GST to help its rich industrialist friends, as GST in its present form, with multiple tax slabs and an outer limit of 40 per cent, has broken the backs of small and medium-size traders.

"GST that the Congress wanted to introduce had an outer limit of 14 per cent and would have been the most practical way of bringing a uniform tax structure in the country. The Congress party will go to every nook and corner, streets, lane and bylane and at block level to create awareness among the people about the adverse impact of GST and raise the voice of the people against the faulty implementation of GST in its present form," said Maken.