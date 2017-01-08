Congress-SP alliance at the behest of BJP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday alleged the Congress and Samajwadi Party had joined hands at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked the people, specially the minorities, to be careful of them.



The four-time UP Chief Minister said that the alliance has been entered into after the approval of the BJP so as to ensure that it sails through comfortably after the Muslim vote is divided.



"All these parties have connived together to ensure that the BSP falls short of the majority in the state assembly polls," said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief in a statement.



"SP is neck deep into corruption and has unleashed its goons on the people of the state and the Congress has still tied up with it to indirectly benefit the BJP," she alleged.