Congress seeks probe against Kejriwal over bribe charge

The Congress on Sunday demanded a probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after sacked minister Kapil Mishra alleged the AAP convener was paid Rs.2 crore in cash by a colleague.



A day after being sacked as the Delhi Water Minister, the AAP legislator claimed that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain hand over Rs.2 crore in cash to Kejriwal at his residence.



"These are serious allegations against a chief minister. We will reach out to the people of Delhi on this issue. There must be a thorough probe into the matter," Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee said.