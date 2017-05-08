Congress running away from its promises in Punjab: AAP

Punjab's main opposition AAP on Saturday said that the Congress government in the state was running away from the promises that it made before coming to power in March this year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state President Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira told media here that the ruling Congress had failed to fulfill any of its main promises of providing jobs to youth, waiving loans of farmers and ending the mafia rule in Punjab.

"Amarinder Singh and the Badal family (of former Chief Minister and Akali Dal leader Parkash Sing Badal) have always favoured each other. The AAP will raise the issues concerning people and will not let the Congress and Akali Dal leaders loot Punjab," Khaira told media here.

Mann said: "Amarinder Singh is running away from his promise of waiving off the loans of farmers resulting in more cases of farmer's suicide in the state. Lakhs of youngsters are agitating on the roads demanding jobs but the government is busy appointing political people on lucrative jobs."

AAP legislators met here on Saturday to chalk out the party's future strategy.

The AAP is the main opposition party in the state assembly with 20 legislators in the 117-member house. It also has an alliance with the Lok Insaf Party which has two legislators.

Senior AAP leader and lawyer-activist H.S. Phoolka, who recently resigned as Leader of Opposition, did not attend the meeting.