Congress MP wants special Parliament session on judicial activism

Alleging judicial "interference" in matters ranging from dance bars to the Indian cricket, Goa's lone Rajya Sabha member Shantaram Naik on Wednesday demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue of "increasing judicial activism".



In a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Congress MP said that with the recent liquor ban along national highways, the apex court may also have "interfered" with the job of the legislature and the executive.



"In the letter I have demanded that the government should convene a special session of Parliament to discuss increasing judicial activism, which has now gone to decide on liquor bars and dance bars -- which comes under the domain of governments," Naik said in a statement here on Wednesday.



Naik in his letter also suggested that the government should take initiative to convene a three-day special session of Parliament soon to discuss judicial activism.



"Supreme Court obviously has not taken into consideration the unemployment of lakhs of personnel which will be caused as a result of the liquor ban order," Naik wrote.



"If the courts are going to dwell into such administrative aspects, what roles will Parliament, state assemblies and the respective governments play?"



Alleging that the judiciary was deciding on issues like weight of school bags, drought measures, dance bar permissions etc., Naik said that even decisions related to the Indian Cricket team were now in judicial purview.



"It is now the Supreme Court who decides as to how cricket should be played and managed in India, and who should be the office bearers and who should not be on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," Naik said.