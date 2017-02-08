Congress manifesto for UP polls promises 50% quota for women

The Congress party on Wednesday released its manifesto here for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and announced 50 per cent reservation for women.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Raj Babbar releasing the poll-related document that focuses on women in a big way, said the party would distribute cycles to girl students.

Babbar said the party was committed to safety and honour of women and on being voted to power it would open three women police stations in every district.

Besides women, the manifesto also targeted the youths and farmers. Babbar said the party would ensure 150 workdays under MGNREGA.

The Congress is contesting the state polls in alliance with the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP).

Under a last-minute accord, the Congress is contesting in 105 constituencies while the SP led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is contesting in 298.

The manifesto was released in the presence of senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, P L Punia and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases, starting February 11.