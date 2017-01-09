Congress manifesto for Punjab focuses on farmers, curbing corruption

The Congress party on Monday released its manifesto ahead of the Punjab polls and promised the voters of bringing in total transparency in governance as well as all financial and political systems through innovative initiatives and out-of-the-box measures.

Blaming the previous incumbent SAD-BJP government of encouraging widespread corruption, lawlessness, mafia rule and nepotism in the state, the manifesto, released by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh promised sops for farmers and the unemployed as well.

Taking off from the 9-point agenda released recently by Captain Amarinder Singh, the manifesto assures to address the concerns of every section of the society, and lists down several concrete initiatives to rescue the state and its people from the “dismal abyss” into which they have been plunged by the SAD-BJP government.