Manipur Congress leader Phungzathang resigns from party membership

Phungzathang Tonsing, a veteran Congress leader of Manipur, has resigned from the primary membership of Congress.

Tonsong resigned from the party on Friday, an office bearer of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said.

Tonsong was the president of MPCC and had been minister in the Congress regime in Manipur for about 20 years but dropped from the present congress ministry in the recent past.

He was, however, given Congress party ticket by the AICC for the ensuing 11th Manipur Assembly elections, 2017.

Tonsing did not mention the reason for his resignation in his resignation paper.