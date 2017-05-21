Congress leader asks Goa BJP MLAs to adopt 15 cows each

Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane on Thursday asked all BJP MLAs to adopt 15 cows so that they understand the woes of a cattle farmer while also coming to the rescue of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over his remarks on beef.

While speaking during a budget-related discussion in the ongoing monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Rane said it was becoming difficult for farmers to dispose off old cows, making a veiled reference to cow vigilantism.

"What do I do with a cow when it is old? It is a big problem. We have to, as a progressive state, think about this. All of you should keep 15 cows each. Take from the roads and take care of them. Catch them and you can breed," Rane said.

Disposal of old animals in dairy farming is sensible economics, he added.

"The owners have abandoned them because they are uneconomical. One man's food is another man's poison, but what do you do with your own cows after they are old? We worship the cow but who is look after it," questioned the Leader of Opposition.

Rane also defended Parrikar's remarks, when on Wednesday the latter said that efforts would be made to ensure that there is no beef shortage in Goa, which attracted Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP).

"I saw on the TV that the VHP has made some comments. This is needless. I do not think he has said anything wrong. We do not want these 'gau rakshaks' in Goa," Rane said.