Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni resigned from the party posts reportedly because of poor health. This comes at a time when Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela claimed he had been sacked by the party.

“I've requested leadership to relieve me as in-charge of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh due to health reasons,” Soni said.

Addressing a gathering in Gujarat on his 77th birthday, Vaghela said the party has shown him the door, but said he will not join any party. He termed it a case of "vinashkale vipareet budhdhi".

On Thursday evening, the Gujarat Congress issued a warning to Vaghela not to "play any politics" under the guise of his birthday celebrations with his supporters and legislators.

He was also told that his public utterances would not be tolerated by the party any further.

The maverick Vaghela, who had snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the late nineties to set up his own party that later merged with the Congress, has been telling the party high command to hand over reins of the December election battle to him.

(With inputs from agencies)