  1. Home
  2. Cities

Congress launches unemployment allowance card in Uttarakhand

Unemployment allowance card launched by Congress in Uttarakhand

In a move to woo youths, the Congress launched unemployment allowance card in Dehradun on Friday. If voted to power Congress promises to provide an allowance of Rs.2,500 per month to unemployed youths.

The ATM card type designed card provides three step information for registering to avail the facility. The card mentions about the number to call for registration and save the four digit number received through SMS.

Congress had launched similar plan in Uttarakhand after the last election, but discontinued after some time. This time too Congress is promising unemployment allowance for youths.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will the iPhones manufactured in India sport a cheaper price tag?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.