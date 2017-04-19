Congress jolted as four MLAs switch to BJP in Manipur

The Congress was dealt a major blow in Manipur on Friday as four more MLAs joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, two Congress MLAs had joined the BJP.

The four who joined the BJP on Friday are Y Surchandra, Ngamthang Haokip, O Lukhoi and S Bira and they were felicitated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state unit president K Bhabanada.

T. Shyamkumar was the first Congress MLA to join the BJP after assembly elections. He was sworn in as a cabinet minister on March 15.

Another MLA, Ginsuanhau Zou, followed him.

In the March election, the ruling Congress bagged 28 seats in the 60-member house to finish as the single largest group.

But the BJP, which secured 21 seats, joined hands with other parties to form a government.

State Congress President T.N. Haokip said: "Things have changed after the election. Friends have become foes. There is nothing called principle or ideology. Those who crossed floor are not afraid of disqualification."

Meanwhile, Speaker Y. Khemchand is examining two petitions seeking disqualification of Shyamkumar and Zou.

(With inputs from agencies)