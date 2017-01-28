Congress has ruined Uttarakhand, says Shah

In a scathing attack on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused him of ruining and neglecting the hill state while focusing on amassing wealth.

Addressing a public rally in New Tehri ahead of February 15 Assembly polls, Shah said: “If you have the will power, you can find ways to ensure development in the state but Harish bhai is only bothered about amassing wealth.”

“PM Narendra Modi came to Uttarakhand to set up a Rs.12,000 crore project but Harish Ji didn’t even thank him. Uttarakhand needs a government that can work in tandem with the PM,” he added.

Shah urged the gathering to give two-thirds majority to the BJP in the upcoming polls.

“Uttarakhand will develop only if BJP gets a majority here. The Congress has ruined the state in the last five years. This election is to change the destiny of Uttarakhand,” he said.

