Congress govt in Himachal has lost credibility: Dhumal

Former chief minister and leader of opposition, Prem Kumar Dhumal, on Sunday criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for "sheltering corrupt and guilty" and said for the reason people of the state have lost faith in the government.

Talking to mediapersons, Dhumal said the government has failed in ensuring safety and security of the common man. "There have been instances, such as Gudia gangrape-cum-murder case, forest guard murder case, Kullu rape, where the people have not even accepted Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s version and have taken to streets to demand CBI probe," he said.

Dhumal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would make crime against women a poll issue apart from corruption.

He said the government was not in favour of a free and fair probe as there are reports that a senior Congress leader had persuaded Gudia’s parents not to seek a CBI probe into the case. “The Gudia gangrape-murder case is worse than the Nirbhaya case in Delhi and not favouring a CBI probe was wrong on the Congress leaders' part,” he said.

The former chief minister said the five year rule of Congress government was marred by scams, corruption and inefficient governance. “It was for the first time that regular ration was not provided through PDS shops and further, the quantity of the ration was reduced,” he said, adding the government in still continuing with the process of interviews for Class-III & IV posts which was discontinued two years ago.

From the present scenario and the huge support BJP is getting from general public, the party is not expecting to win more than 60 seats than the earlier projection of 50 plus in upcoming assembly elections in the state, he said.

He said the people of the state are fed with Congress government and they are now banking on BJP to bring an era of honest and efficient governance in the state.