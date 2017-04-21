Congress did not campaign the way it should have: Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday said the Congress did not campaign aggressively to win the civic polls and added that she had not been invited to campaign for party candidates.



"We are going through a bad time. Congress did not campaign in an aggressive way. It did not do what it should have done to win the Delhi civic polls," Dikshit told media persons here.



Asked why she did not campaign for Congress candidates, Dikshit said: "I was not invited for any of the campaign programmes. If I would have been informed I would have certainly done."



Her remarks came as counting trends showed the BJP was leading in 141 wards, while the AAP was at second spot, leading in 40 and the Congress in 28 wards.



On allegations by the AAP of tampering with the EVMs, Dikshit said: "Winners and losers have different versions to the problem. But in a case like this, the government and the Election Commission should come up with a solution."



She pointed to the Punjab elections, in which the Congress won, saying the party never raised any issue over the EVMs.



She also said the Congress will bounce back. "The Congress is going through a bad phase. The BJP also did for a long time. We will also come back. Congress' soul resides in India, people will understand."