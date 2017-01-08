Congress called strike hits normal life in Tripura

The 24-hour bandh called by opposition Congress demanding CBI investigation into the chit fund scam affected normal life in Tripura on Thursday.

Markets were closed while vehicles did not ply on the roads. Banks, financial institutions, schools and colleges remained shut in view of the strike.

Flight operations remained normal and passengers arriving at the airport from outside the state were provided security, Superintendent of Police Dilip Roy said, adding that the shut down affected the movement of trains.

600 people, supporting the bandh, were arrested and later released, police said.

The other demands of the Congress are financial ex gratia to the unemployed youths, subsidy in fertilisers, support price in agriculture.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president (TPCC), Birajit Sinha has claimed the bandh a successful one, saying people have whole heartedly supported it.