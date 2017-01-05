Congress, BJP spar over employment statistics in Himachal

Amid war of words over providing unemployment allowance to the youth of the state, the Congress and the BJP are now sparring over employment statistics that were released on Wednesday.

Terming the statistics of state government fake, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal demanded white paper on the number of jobs provided in the past four years.

“Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s claim of providing 45,000 jobs in government sector and 60,000 jobs in private sector is a white lie as per the figures of the state Economics and Statistical Department states that only 1,150 and 15,286 persons were provided with jobs in both sectors,” he said.

Questioning chief minister on the issue, Dhumal said that Singh is right or the figures of the department that is headed by him.

“As per the figures, 891 vacancies were notified in 2014-15 out of which 584 were filled in the government sector whereas in 2015-16, 1,647 vacancies were notified out of which only 566 were filled till March 31, 2016,” he said, adding the chief minister should inform the public that how many vacancies had been filled and in which departments and truth would come out.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, the state government refuted Dhumal’s claims and said his statistics on employment are factually incorrect and based on selective figures only.

A state government official said the data quoted by Dhumal was based on the employment exchanges of Labour and Employment Department only.

“The selective data quoted did not include the vacancies notified and placements given by the HP Public Service Commission and HP Subordinate Selection Board through direct and open competition and various other departments through outsourcing etc,” he said.

He added the employees ratio to its population of the state was highest in the country which was 3.94 percent whereas in the neighboring States of Punjab it was 1.56 percent, in Uttrakhand 1.54 percent, in Haryana 1.29 percent, in Jammu and Kashmir 1.30 percent and at all India level it was 1.40 percent.