Alleging a cover-up in the Canadian government’s decision to close its investigations into the brazen threats issued in April by a pro-Khalistan group against Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab Congress on Sunday urged the Union government to take up the matter with the Canadian Prime Minister (PM).

In a written statement, Punjab Congress leaders including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Ramanjit Singh Sikki said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should seek Canadian PM Justin Trudeu’s intervention to ensure that those guilty of using the country’s soil to issue open and violent threats to the Punjab CM are not allowed a free run.

The Punjab Congress has called for activation of all international diplomatic channels to pressurise the Canadian government to take necessary steps to check the proliferation of anti-India forces on their soil. Canada should be asked to reopen the case and get it independently investigated in the interest of justice and fair play, and to ensure that its land is not used for divisive propaganda and spread of hatred, Punjab Congress leaders said.

They further said it was evident that a proper inquiry had not been carried out with respect to the formal complaint reportedly lodged by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa to Global Affairs-Canada. Punjab Congress leaders further said, India had filed the formal complaint after videos of the 22 April’s Baisakhi Day event in British Columbia’s Surrey city had surfaced.