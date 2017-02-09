Confident of BJP's win in civic polls: Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said he was sure his party would win the civic polls.

"I am sure we will win. I have no doubt about it," Tiwari told the media, as counting of votes began.

He said the BJP would make Delhi a "clean city" and free it from all sorts of diseases after the party "wins" the municipal elections.

Voting for 270 of the total 272 wards of the three municipal corporations saw around 54 per cent balloting on Sunday. Election was countermanded in two wards following the death of candidates.

Over 2,500 candidates contested the elections to North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 seats each) and East Delhi Municipal Congress (64 seats).

