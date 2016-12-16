  1. Home
Cold Wednesday in Delhi

    February 8, 2017 | 11:22 AM
It was a cold Wednesday in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

"It was a cold morning today (Wednesday). The day ahead is likely to be partly cloudy," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.

Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, both a notch below the season's average.

