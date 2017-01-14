Cold wave tightens grip over Jammu and Kashmir

Intense cold wave condition continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as the minimum temperature here dipped further to minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, recording the season's coldest night so far.

According to the weather office, another spell of rain and snowfall is likely to occur on January 15 and 16."The sky will remain cloudy during the next 12 hours as we are expecting another spell of rain and snowfall," a Met official said.

The minimum temperature was 17 degree Celsius in Leh, the coldest town in the state on Saturday.

"Kargil town in the Ladakh region recorded minus 15.6 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 14.4 and minus 12 degree Celsius respectively," a Met official said.

"Jammu city recorded 6 degree Celsius, Katra 4.8 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, Batote witnessed 0.5 degrees Celsius and Bannihal recorded minus 2.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Intense cold wave has gripped the valley as it goes through the 40-day long period of harsh cold - 'Chillai Kalan' - which began on December 21 and ends on January 30.

All water bodies in the valley are either completely or partially frozen these days.