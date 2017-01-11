Cold wave intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir

The cold wave intensified in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, as winter capital Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season at 3.2 degrees Celsius.

An official said night temperatures could drop further as the dry weather was likely to continue during the next 48 hours till Friday morning with a clear night sky.

"While Katra town recorded 3.4, the night's lowest in Bannihal, Batote and Bhaderwah was minus 0.4, minus 0.8 and minus 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively", an official of the MET department said.

In Pahalgam the minimum dropped to minus 12.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 13.0 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.