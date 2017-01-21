Cold wave continues in Jammu and Kashmir

Cold wave continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as minimum temperature remained several notches below freezing point.

"Moderate rain and snowfall is likely to occur under the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance (WD) that is expected to become active from Sunday evening till January 26," a MET department official said.

Due to the intense cold wave, most water bodies in the state are partially or completely frozen.

"The night's lowest temperature was minus 3.3 in Srinagar while it was minus 7.2 in Pahalgam and minus 10.0 in Gulmarg," the official said.

Leh recorded a minus 13.9 while Kargil was the coldest town in the state on Saturday at minus 14.

Jammu city recorded 9.3, Katra 8.5, Batote 2.4, Bannihal minus 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.3.

All universities have suspended class upto January 29.