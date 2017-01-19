Cold wave continues in Jammu and Kashmir

Intense cold wave conditions continued on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir with night temperatures remaining below the freezing point.

"Light rain and snow is likely during the next 24 hours, while a western disturbance also approaching the state is expected to become active between January 22 and 26," a Met department official said.

During this period, moderate to heavy rain and snow is expected. Western Disturbance is the name given to an extra tropical storm in the Mediterranean Sea under whose influence rain and snowfall activity takes place in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The night's lowest temperature was minus 3.3 in Srinagar while it was minus 12.4 and minus 12.0 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg respectively.

Leh town recorded a minus 8.3 as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 5.7, Katra 2.8, Bannihal minus 6.7, Bhaderwah minus 2.1 and Batote minus 1.9 as the minimum temperatures.

The state government has announced that 90 per cent of the electricity supply has been restored in the Kashmir Valley after it was disrupted by heavy snowfall.