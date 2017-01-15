Cold wave continues as Kashmir Valley awaits rain, snow

Intense cold condition continued in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday as the weather office forecast rain and snow during the next 24 hours till Monday.



"We are expecting moderate but widespread rain and snow in the plains and heavier precipitation in the higher reaches because of a western disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir," a Met official said.



"After recording the season's lowest maximum temperature at 2.1 degrees Celsius here on Saturday, the minimum temperature was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday," the official said.



"Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 4.6 and minus 10.5 degrees Celsius as the lowest temperatures respectively.



"Leh in the Ladakh region recorded minus 13.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. It was the coldest town in the state on Sunday.



"Kargil recorded minus 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 10.6 degrees Celsius in Jammu while it was 8.4 degrees Celsius in Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra.



Bannihal recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 0.9 and Bhaderwah witnessed minus 1.9 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.