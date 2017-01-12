Cold spell continues in Delhi

It was a moderately foggy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

"The sky will remain mainly clear later in the day," said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent with the visibility recorded upto 800 metres.

Thursday's maximum temperature settled around 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below the season's average.

A total of 25 trains were arriving late in Delhi, eight rescheduled, and two were cancelled.