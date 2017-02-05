Cold returns in Himachal Pradesh after snow, rain

After days of pleasant weather, the cold returned to Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with the state's higher reaches witnessing a fresh spell of snow, while lower areas received moderate rain.



The temperature remained near the freezing point in many places, a meteorological department official here said.



The state capital, which saw a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius and a high of 14.4 degrees, was lashed by rain, while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district received 13 cm of snow, the official said.



Other areas of the state including Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Dalhousie and Manali towns received moderate rain, bringing down the temperature considerably.



Naina Devi in Bilaspur district received 30 mm of rain, the highest in the state.



"The high hills in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Chamba districts have been experiencing light to moderate snowfall," said the weather department official.



He said the weather would be dry after Monday.