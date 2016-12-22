Cold Thursday in Delhi

The residents of the national capital woke up to a cold morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.5 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humidity level recorded till 8.30 AM was 89 per cent.

An official of the IMD said both Safdarjung and Palam Observatories recorded visibility at 1200 meters at 8.30 AM

"The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius," the official also said.

According to railway, 33 trains were running late by several hours while three have been rescheduled due to bad weather.

However, the flight operation was normal, according to Delhi airport website.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 25.3 degree Celsius and 11.1 degrees Celsius respectively.