Cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana even as minimum temperatures hovered few notches above normal in most parts of both the states.



Amritsar was the coldest place in the two states with minimum at 3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, MeT department official said on Monday.



Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded minimum at 8.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal



Ambala had a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while in Hisar, the minimum was 8.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.



Karnal and Narnaul braved cold weather at 7 degrees and 7.5 degrees Celsius respectively, up to two degrees above normal.



In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimums at 9.6 degrees and 9.4 degrees Celsius respectively, three notches above normal.