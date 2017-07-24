CM opens Hero Honda Chowk flyover

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the newly constructed eight-lane flyover at Hero Honda Chowk on National Highway-48 in Gurugram on Monday, fulfilling the long standing demand of the people of the area.

Interacting with media persons, the chief minister said among several projects being undertaken in Gurugram, two major projects are nearing completion and he would dedicate them to the people on 14 August, Union Minister of State for Planning and Urban development Rao Inderjeet Singh and Haryana PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh were also present.

Khattar said the present state government is giving special emphasis to the development of Gurugram as work on projects worth crores of rupees is in progress. He said projects which had been stalled for a long time were now being executed speedily.

The CM said with the construction of this flyover, there would be no problem of traffic jams at Hero Honda Chowk. At the same time, vehicles going through Sector-10, Kadipur, Basai, Jhajjar and Sultanpur would not have to come through Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. Commuters going through other parts of the country like Jainpur-Ajmer, Ahmedabad and Mumbai would also be facilitated with the construction of this flyover.

Construction of the flyover on Hero Honda Chowk on National Highway-48 in Gurugram was a long pending demand of the people. Three-level traffic facility has been made available at this Chowk for which Rs 198 crore would be spent.

Earlier, Khattar and Narbir Singh discussed steps taken to redress the problem of water logging at Hero Honda Chowk.