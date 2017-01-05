Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat staged ‘Dharna’ in New Delhi on Thursday- against central government for rejecting state government’s zonal master plan for Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone. The agitation brought Rawat and state Congress president Kishore Upadhyay together - who otherwise remains divided on many issues.

Hurt by the rejection of the zonal master plan for Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone by centre government and also by the National Green Tribunal, Rawat decided to take up the fight to Delhi.

Demanding providing approval to the master plan, Harish Rawat said, “Uttarakhand should be treated alike other Himalayan states- where land use change right is with the state government in eco-sensitive notified zone. Similarly, the norms for setting up hydro power projects in other Himalayan states should be implemented in Uttarakhand also.”

The agitation by Uttarakhand Chief Minister, provoked BJP and the party launched an attack on Harish Rawat. Terming it drama, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said, “Harish Rawat was union minister when the Manmohan government notified the eco-sensitive zone in Uttarkashi. Rawat failed to do anything on the issue at that time. Now, he is hosting Dharna in Delhi, which is nothing but drama.”

The zonal plan of Uttarakhand government have provision of setting up ten hydro power projects and other infrastructures in the eco-sensitive area. The eco-sensitive zone notified covered area from Gaumukh to Uttarkashi.