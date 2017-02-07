Cloudy Saturday morning in Delhi

It was a cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

"The sky will be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards afternoon," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 81 per cent.

Friday's maximum and minimum temperature was recorded one notch above the normal at 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.