Cloudy morning in Delhi

It was a cloudy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.



"It will be a generally cloudy sky with no chances of rains today," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.



Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 73 per cent.



The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius.