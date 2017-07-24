Cloudy Monday morning in Delhi

It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.



"The sky will remain generally cloudy. Light rains are expected during the daytime," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.



The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.



The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent.



The city recorded 14.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, with Ayanagar experiencing highest rainfall recorded at 9.2 mm.



Sunday's maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius, season's average, while the minimum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.