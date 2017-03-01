Cloudy Monday morning in Delhi

It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 79 per cent.c

"The sky will remain generally cloudy with possibility of thunderstorm with rain," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

